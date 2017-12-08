HARTINGTON — The Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats got off to a fast start on the new season, picking up a pair of wins.

HNS defeated Ponca Thursday and easily topped O’Neill St. Mary’s in Saturday’s home opener.

HNS left the Lady Cardinals scoreless in the first quarter, and went into halftime with a 34-5 lead before building to a 63-11 victory.

The Hartington-Newcastle defense has been on fire, grabbing 40 rebounds and 32 steals as a team against St. Mary’s.

“It really kind of all started against Ponca, but these girls just have that, I don’t know what it is, but they just get after it,” said head coach Marcus Messersmith. “I’ve even started to notice it trickle down because at the end of that game I noticed that even the freshman are starting to play at that same level, where they get after it and get their hand on a couple of balls. Those are things I didn’t see from them as eighth graders last year so that’s a positive thing.”

