HARTINGTON — The Lady Wildcats hosted the Hartington Invite on Saturday, and Randolph, Winside, and Howells-Dodge all came for some competition.

Hartington-Newcastle went 2-1 on the day, only losing to Howells-Dodge to end the Invite.

The Lady Wildcats began the morning against Randolph. Winning 25-19 and 25-21, HNS saw two close games, but was able to win them both for a two set victory to start the day.

Autumn Lammers showed why she is the libero this year, as she went down for a team-high 12 digs. Abbe Morten had six kills to lead the offense at the net.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.