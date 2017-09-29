HARTINGTON — The Lady Wildcats swept Osmond Thursday in a lopsided affair.

Underclassmen Kayden Jueden and Abbe Morten led the way with their all around play.

Earlier in the week, the Cats swept Bloomfield.

Jueden had 12 kills, and Morten had seven against Osmond. The girls put up a strong performance at the net alongside Belle Harms. The HNS front line was accurate, with Osmond being able to block just two of the kills.

That was due partly because of the setting ability of Liby Lange. She has been a large part of that front line’s success, as defenses never know where she is going with the ball. Her accuracy has also put Harms, Jueden and Morten all in great positions to execute a clean kill.

