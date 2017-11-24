HARTINGTON – All Conference volleyballs are honored, and Wynot and Hartington-Newcastle make up a large part of the Central Division selections.

For Wynot, senior Julia Eskens, and sophomore Katelyn Heine earned All-Conference recognition, and Shaelee Planer and Emma Haberman both earned an Honorable Mention.

For Hartington-Newcastle, junior Liby Lange, sophomore Abbe Morten, and freshman Kayden Jueden were selected to the All-Conference team, and junior Belle Harms earned an Honorable Mention.

None of the players for Wynot nor Hartington-Newcastle had earned an All-Conference honor before.

Eskens earns an All-Conference honor in her last season with Wynot volleyball. She led the team in both kills, with 271, and blocks, with 72. The senior was the only upperclassman on the court a lot of times for Wynot. She was a leader at the net, and helped bring some senior leadership from the state championship game that Wynot had made it to the year before.

