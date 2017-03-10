LINCOLN — For the third year in a row the Lady Blue Devils would battle with the Falls City Sacred Heart Lady Irish for the state championships. This time in Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to decide the top team in D-2.

The Blue Devils would get out to an early 8-2 lead but went cold after that and had trouble penetrating the Irish’s tight zone.

Sacred Heart would pound the ball inside all night and got to the foul line often getting 24 of their 48 total points from the line. Wynot did not hit enough threes to break the zone and had less chances from the line but did well when they got there hitting 10 for 11.

Cortney Arkfeld got it going in the second half hitting for 15 points and taking top scoring honors for the game. Skylar Arkfeld had eight points, and Carissa Kuchta went 5 for 6 from the line and finished with seven total points for the game.

