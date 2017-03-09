LINCOLN — It took a while for the Wynot Lady Blue Devils to get it going in their semi-final game at state on Friday night against the O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals.

Once they did, the tournament of the Lady Devils kicked in and they advanced to the championship game with the 47-37 win. The big win would avenge a district final loss to the Lady Cardinals.

The Arkfeld twins lead the Blue Devils to the big win as Cortney Arkfeld scored 15 of her game high 16 points in the crucial second half. Twin sister Skylar’s steady play helped keep Wynot in the game with 15 points, and Maddy Gartner contributed eight points to the win.

