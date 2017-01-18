HARTINGTON- The Koch brothers secured the lone contested wins for Cedar Catholic at Thursday’s home triangular.

Ethan Koch won by Major Decision over Austin Smith of West Holt, 13-2. A finish by Major Decision means that at the end of a round a point difference between 8-14 points determined the end of the match.

It is obvious that Koch controlled most of that match against Smith, who is 8-20 on the season. Koch now leads his team with a 16-8 record. He lost his second match against Quinten Moles by an 8-2 decision. Moles has won four invitationals this season.

Ethan’s younger brother Morgan Koch is a freshman and earned his second win of the season in a very impressive turn of events. In the second round, Jarring Sage had good positioning on top of Koch, but in the span of 30 seconds, Koch spins Sage around and pins him to win the match.

