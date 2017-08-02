CREIGHTON — It was Tanner Keiser’s moment.

Keiser hammered a walk-off grand slam over the wall Monday to give Hartington a 13-9 Area 1 semimfinal win over Randolph, and put his team in the title game.

Keiser was a major part of the win both in the batter’s box and on the mound.

He hit seven RBIs and batted 4-5, while scoring twice himself. On the mound, he pitched four innings of relief to earn the win, striking out five, and allowing no runs off of just two hits.

“Tanner had a tremendous day,” said Hartington head coach Don Whitmire. “He came in and he pitched four innings, and he gave up maybe two hits? He did tremendous. I’ve never seen him pitch like that. I can’t even say enough. Tanner led his team tonight.”

