CREIGHTON — The Hartington American Legion Juniors earned runner-up honors in the Elkhorn Valley League Tournament.

After playing two very strong games against Atkinson and Neligh, Hartington lost 8-3 in the league title game.

Hartington was unable to best Levi Stacken on the mound. The local squad scored three runs in the first four innings, and they were only down one run heading into the fifth inning. Creighton put up four more insurance runs in the last three innings, though, to grab the win.

