WAKEFIELD — Back to back games on Tuesday night for the Hartington Juniors proved too hard a task, as they fell short of a District championship.

Hartington lost to Pender 13-6 in a much more offensive game than the two had played on the same field just a night before.

Hartington played a good game, but there were just so many opportunities that never seemed to work out for them. They left 13 baserunners on throughout the game, as Pender routinely seemed to find their way out of a jam.

“We were right in it to the end,” said head coach Don Whitmire. “Just a couple of bounces here or there, and some things go different ways. I told the boys that they are the beginning of turning around this program. This team from what I understand won like four games last year. They were 19-10 this year. Tremendous. So I told them just remember this feeling so that when you are all seniors we will be on the other side.”

Hartington mainly got in trouble early, as they allowed Pender to start the game by scoring three and then four runs as Hartington transitioned through three pitchers. Ted Bengston then threw five quality innings, where he allowed just four earned runs.

Hartington’s defense looked tired, as they transitioned into a second game temperatures were in the high 80s, and the first game saw temperatures in the mid 90s. The entire tournament has been like this for these teams, and it started on Friday morning for Hartington. They have played one game every day, and finished the tournament with two games.

“This tournament was tough, but I told these boys that when they leave the field I want to see dirty jerseys, and I did. I saw heart,” said Whitmire. “I saw kids competing, so I will take it every time.”

Hartington had kept Pender’s offense at bay on Monday night, but in the District Finals on Tuesday, it was a slugfest. Hartington had already won one slugfest earlier, and Pender’s hot start took away from a game that was expected to be as good as the one before.

“I was here [at Eaton Field in Wakefield] earlier today, and Paul Eaton was around. He has been around the game forever and I did a lot of camps for him years ago working with his team and I asked him specifically about the Ponca game,” said Whitmire. “Words of advice or what he would say to his team and he said simply said ‘It’s baseball, you know, enjoy the game. That’s why we love it.’ Then he complimented the team and said that game last night he saw between us and Pender was one of the best Juniors games he has seen in years.”

Hartington finishes the season as the Runner-Up in Class C Area 2 after earning the top seed in the tourney, but their season was so much more.

Their coaches were named as the East All-Star coaches this year. While the ending may be bittersweet, this team is hungry, and still have Senior level competition to look forward to together.

Hartington 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 6 4 7

Pender 3 4 1 2 1 2 x 13 8 2

Batting

Hartington – Dain Whitmire, 0-3, RBI, R, BB; Jacob Keiser, 2-3, 2 1B, 2 R; Riley Arens, 0-2, RBI, 2 BB, K; Brady Steffen, 0-4, K; Chase Lammers, 1-4, 1B, RBI, K; Seth Wiebelhaus, 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K; Luke Reifenrath, 0-2, RBI, BB; Ted Bengston, 1-1, 1B, RBI, 2 BB; Austin Arens, 0-0, R, BB; Sam Feilmeier, 0-4, R, BB, 4 K.

Pitching

Hartington – Brady Steffen, 0.1 IP, L, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K; Riley Arens, 0.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 R, 0 H, 2 BB; Ted Bengston, 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 8 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K.