HARTINGTON — The Lady Wildcats won another invitational as they dominated at their home track last week. They were the only girls to finish with more than 100 points as a team. The boys finished in third behind Stanton and Osmond.

The girls have had a really strong season so far, as seniors like Sophie Noecker have been consistent at delivering points for the team. Noecker finished first in the 300 meter hurdles, third in the 400 meter dash, and was on two relay teams that placed second and third. The 4×100 team placed second, and the 4×400 team placed third.

“This team set 12 new personal records on the day, and of those, 10 of these new personal records were in scoring positions,” said HNS girls head coach Laura Noecker. “This is good news as long as we can keep kids healthy and mend some of our injuries.”

The Lady Wildcats have really excelled with mid and long distance events, as in the 800 meter run Abbe Morten finished second and Allie Rosener finished third. In the 1600 meter run Karli McCain finished second, and in the 3200 meter run, Rosener finished first with McCain coming in third.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.