HARTINGTON — The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcat boys and girls track teams swept the Hartington Community Complex competition to earn team titles here last week.

HNS dominated the day that featured opponents from Wynot, Cedar Catholic, Ponca, Allen, Walthill, and Emerson-Hubbard-Pender.

The HNS girls team put up 167.25 points, and the boys scored 159. Both teams scored more than 60 points ahead of the second place finisher.

It seems there is an in-town rivalry brewing in the boys 4×100 meter event.

In the season-opening Cedar Catholic invite, the Trojans topped the Wildcats by 13 hundredths of a second. This week the Wildcats flipped the script, winning by 13 hundredths of a second.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.