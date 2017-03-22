WAYNE — Hartington-Newcastle began their track season at the Wayne State College Indoor Invitational, where athletes got to compete on the track for the first time this season.

While teams don’t gather points to compete against each other, athletes get to compete and see where they stack up compared to last year.

For some, this event was about getting their legs under them and competing again, but for Brian Santiago it was the beginning of a season that he hopes to set records during. Placing third in the state cross country meet this year, Santiago has trained hard all winter for track season and it is already paying off. Santiago shattered the 3200 meter record running a 10:14. The previous record was 10:21. He also won the 1600 meter, but fell seven seconds short of that record.

“Brian Santiago performed very well for the first meet,” said boys head coach Blair Kalin. “He has worked very hard in the off season and we look for some really good performances from him all year.”

