HARTINGTON — Friday’s decisive 62-6 victory over Niobrara/Verdigre has given the Hartington-Newcastle football team a shot at hosting a first round playoff game.

The Wildcats came out strong and immediately scored two plays into the first drive Friday at Russ Hochstein Field.

HNS continued this pattern, scoring a touchdown on six of the seven possesions the team had in the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Wildcats held a commanding 48-6 lead, and it allowed co-head coach Corey Uldrich to give some seniors the ball that typically don’t get that chance.

“We did what we had to do and we took control of the game early,” said Uldrich. “That obviously allowed us to experiment with some things later on.”

