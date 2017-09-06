EMERSON — Hartington-Newcastle offense continues to roll.

The Wildcats once again put together a balanced offensive attack to earn a 50-12 road win against Emerson-Hubbard.

Hartington-Newcastle rolled together 437 total yards in this contest, seemingly running and passing at will.

Sophomore quarterback Shaye Morten threw four touchdown passes on the night, going 8-15 for 171 yards. On the ground he was aided by Ethan Koch, who ran for 209 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown.

Morten had a lot of people to thank after the game, as he thanked his receivers, his linemen and his coaches for helping the team earn the win.

