HARTINGTON — The Lady Wildcats earn another win at the Cedar Catholic Track Invite while the Wildcat boys earned another second place finish behind the Trojans. Despite injuries shuffling up events for both the boys and the girls, the Wildcats remained extremely competitive.

Both Cole Schmidt and Belle Harms were sidelined with lower body injuries, leaving gaps for both the boys and girls in events that they can typically bank on points.

Schmidt went to state last year both in individual events and on a relay team, and Harms puts up strong results in hurdles, and jumping events, along with also running on a relay team herself.

For the girls, senior Sophie Noecker had a very strong day as she won the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, and 200 meter dash.

“Sophie Noecker won four golds on the day and ran her first seasonal race in the 100 meter hurdles, attempting to pick up some missed points from Belle Harms being out the entire meet due to some needed rest,” said girls head coach Laura Noecker.

Freshman Abbe Morten ran a very strong 400 meter as she was able to beat out Wynot’s Cortney Arkfeld for first place. Allie Rosener won the 800 meter run and placed second in the 3200 meter. Sydney Lammers won the Pole Vault, while freshman Autumn Lammers won the long jump, was on the 4×100 team, came in second in the 100 meter dash behind Noecker, and finished third in the 200 meter dash.

“We are really getting a lot from our freshmen,” said Coach Noecker. “ They are coming on and will hopefully peak at the right time.”

Sophomore Lincoln McPhillips’ strong performance in jumping events helped ease the blow of not having Schmidt competing. McPhillips posted 6’2” in the high jump and over 40 feet in the triple jump.

Other strong performances throughout the day were from Hartington-Newcastle’s Brian Santiago and Andy Schmidt. Santiago finished first in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs, and Schmidt finished first in the 100 meter dash, 110 meter hurdles, and 300 meter hurdles.

“Brian Santiago and Andy Schmidt have been very consistent this season,” said boys coach Blair Kalin. “They have times in their events that rank right up with some of the top times in our class.”

Behind Santiago, the Schmidts, and more, the boys have a strong chance if they continue to improve as they head towards the conference meet.

“We need to improve so we can perform very well at the conference and district meets,” said Kalin. “Our goal is always to be in the top two or three at these meets.”

That improvement will come as the Wildcats have scheduled some stiff competition to help prepare them each week heading into the conference meet.

Hartington-Newcastle hosts the next track meet this week in Hartington.