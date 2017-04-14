BEEMER — The Hartington-Newcastle golf team finished 11th at the 14-team West Point-Beemer Invite at Indian Trails Golf Course last week.

With only one player shooting under 100 on the day for the Wildcats, the team struggled to find a rhythm.

“I think that we learned a great deal today,” said HNS coach Ken Kneifl. “Indian Trails can be a challenging golf course and I know we had problems adjusting to their greens.”

Caleb Kalin shot a 98 as the team low for the Wildcats. Kalin was not on the top 15 list for individual scores.

