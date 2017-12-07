HARTINGTON — The Class D1-3 All District Football selections have been released, and there are three Hartington-Newcastle players with All District honors, another three that earned Honorable Mention status.

Juniors Ethan Koch, Turner Korth, and Lincoln McPhillips all made the All District team for their production this year. Seniors Ryan Koch, Caleb Kalin, and Alex Kneifl earned honorable mentions for their leadership, and defensive prowess.

Ethan Koch led the team in rushing yards with 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns on 179 carries. Koch also was third on the team in tackles with 75 after switching to linebacker this year.

Turner Korth was next out of the backfield if Koch wasn’t running the ball. Korth ran the ball 142 times for 679 yards and nine touchdowns, and he also went 10 for 23 through the air for 143 yards and one touchdown. Korth also had nine receptions for 279 yards and five touchdowns. The few routes he ran he often turned into something big, averaging 31 yards per reception.

Where Korth was a true leader though was on defense. For the second year in a row, Korth led the Wildcats in tackles. This year the junior posted 100, not quite catching last year’s 128 that he posted.

Lincoln McPhillips started the season in the backfield briefly, but quickly started taking most of his reps from his spot at tight end, or out as a wide receiver. McPhillips had 24 receptions, and he turned that into 501 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. On defense, the junior was the main cause for turnovers. With two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, McPhillips accounted for five of the teams 13 turnovers on the season. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The three seniors for the Wildcats all earned Honorable mentions this year. On offense, Alex Kneifl and Ryan Koch were driving forces on the offensive line, helping Korth and Ethan Koch find their success running the ball. On defense, Ryan Koch was second in tackles for the second straight year with 91 tackles. Koch also led the team with 9.5 tackles for a loss. Ryan Koch got to run the ball during the senior night game, and he scored a 25 yard touchdown. Koch had three carries on the season for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Kneifl was fourth on the team in tackles with 53 tackles. Kneifl also did get to run the ball on senior night. He had two carries for five yards and a fumble.

Caleb Kalin played wide receiver and cornerback this year, but a broken leg during the senior night game ended his season short. Kalin had one carry for seven yards, and caught one pass for six yards. On defense, Kalin was seventh on the team in tackles with 40, and he also had an interception that he returned for 19 yards.

Hartington-Newcastle will bring back all three All-District players, but the three seniors that earned Honorable Mentions graduate this year.

Class D1 District 3

All District Team

First Team

Levi Stacken Sr., Creighton

Derek Wortman Jr., Creighton

Noah Lilly Sr Creighton

Bryce Zimmerer Jr Creighton

Ted Fanta Sr Creighton

Travis Tyler Jr Creighton

Julio Sanchez Sr Wakefield

N Lamprecht Sr Wakefield

Solomon Peitz Jr Wakefield

Esgar Godinez Jr Wakefield

Dylon Harder Jr Wakefield

Matt Hoffman Sr Plainview

Micah Williams Sr Plainview

A Akinnigbagbe Sr Plainview

Ethan Koch Jr Hartington-Newcastle

Turner Korth Jr Hartington-Newcastle

L McPhillips Jr Hartington-Newcastle

Zach Dietrich Sr LCC

Izac Reifenrath Jr LCC

Dakota Crosley Sr Niob-Verdigre

Honorable Mention

Brady Nelson Sr Creighton

Brady Brockhs Sr Creighton

Alec Zimmerer Sr Creighton

B Zimmerer So Creighton

Israel Gardea Jr Wakefield

K Eichberger Jr Plainview

Jake Lingenfeltr Jr Plainview

Collin Gale So Plainview

Caleb Kalin Sr Hartington-Newcastle

Alex Kneifl Sr Hartington-Newcastle

Ryan Koch Sr Hartington-Newcastle

S Ehrenberg Jr Niob-Verdgr

Trenten Bauer So Niob-Verdgr