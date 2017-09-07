WISNER — The Hartington-Newcastle boys and girls cross country teams started the new season in post-season form.

Both claimed team titles.

The boys won by 32 points, and the girls won by 29 points.

The Lady Wildcats truly excelled as they placed all five of their varsity runners in the Top 15.

The girls’ squad showed they are one of the teams to look out for this year, having only lost two seniors from last season.

Allie Rosener led the girls with a 21:35.70 time, to finish behind the first-place finisher from East Butler.

