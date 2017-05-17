HARTINGTON — The Wildcats truly dominated the District C-7 track meet at the Hartington Community Complex, with both the boys and girls teams winning district titles.

The girls had complete control of first place all day, and the boys held first for most of the day, but things could have gotten interesting at the end of the meet, with Cedar Catholic not far behind.

All first and second place finishers advanced to this week’s State Track Meet at Omaha Burke.

HNS will be well represented at the state meet.

For the girls team, Sophie Noecker, Rayne Allvin, Belle Harms, Evvie Krie, Autumn Lammers and Abbe Morten will all head to Omaha to compete.

