KEARNEY – The Shrine Bowl hosts some of the top players in Nebraska for an All-Star game every year, and Stephen Hillis from Cedar Catholic was chosen for the North team this year. Hills put on an impressive performance in the win, as he prepares to play Division One football at the Air Force Academy this fall.

“It felt good to put pads on again,” said Hillis. “At the beginning of the week it wasn’t good. I was getting beat like every play, but towards the end of the week I was getting off blocks. Then on Saturday I think I played alright.

Hills had five unassisted tackles, four assisted tackles and a forced fumble. His Trojan teammate, Sean Kathol, went down to the game and said Hillis was better than just alright.

“He played well like he always does,” said Kathol. “If he had an interception I think they would have given him Defensive MVP, but he played a great game.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.