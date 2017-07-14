WAKEFIELD — Hartington advanced to the District semifinals after beating Wakefield on Sunday night. The Juniors bounced back from their loss the night before to win 9-6, and advance to play Pender in the semifinals.

The Hartington bats started early again, as they scored four runs in the first, two in the second, and held a 7-2 lead going into the fourth inning. Wakefield then scored two more runs in the fourth and sixth, but Hartington matched the two runs in the sixth to hang on to their win.

Seth Wiebelhaus made his presence known, as he was a single shy of hitting for the cycle. The first baseman also took the mound and pitched for an inning of relief. Wiebelhaus drove in two runs and scored twice on the day.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.