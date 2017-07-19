WAKEFIELD — Third time’s the charm. The Hartington Juniors took the lead early against Ponca in the Class C Area 2 District Semifinals, and they never looked back as they won 13-6.

After starting their season with a loss to Ponca, and losing in a last inning comeback to Ponca just three nights before, Hartington advanced to the District Finals in one of the sweetest ways possible.

Head Coach Don Whitmire said he was extremely proud of how well the boys performed.

“It was nice for them to get over the hump. I told the boys the other day about knowing how to not lose, and I said I want just everything you got and at the end of the day we can leave the field with our heads held high.”

