CREIGHTON — Hartington wins in extras, as Austin Creamer hits a single to right field that drives in Seth Wiebelhaus to beat Valentine 6-5 in eight innings.

In a back-and-forth affair in the first round of the Class C Area 1 District Tournament, Hartington gained and lost the lead twice before winning in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Again, it was a community event on the mound, as Capp Bengston, Casey Lammers, and Dain Whitmire each carried the task of pitching duties. With only two of Valentine’s five runs being earned, fielding did seem to be an issue in this first round District game.

