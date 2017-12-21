HARTINGTON — The Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats accomplished a rare feat last week.

The team completed the pre-Holiday season with an unblemished record.

HNS easily topped Allen 53-18 last Tuesday, then breezed to a 70-43 win over Walthill here Friday.

This marks one of the Lady Wildcats best starts in school history. The last time the Lady Cats got off to such a strong start was in the 2008-09 season when they finished the 2008 portion of the season with a 4-1 record. The team’s only lost that December was an overtime thriller against Coleridge. HNS went on to post a 19-3 mark that season.

Willa Scoville made Hartington-Newcastle history Friday, scoring 30 points against Walthill in a 70-43 win.

Scoville broke Sophie Noecker’s previous record of 28, and Noecker was in attendance to watch the record fall.

“I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to break my record,” said Noecker.

The junior did not realize she had broken a school record until after the game.

