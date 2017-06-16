WAKEFIELD — The Hartington American Legion Juniors earned runner-up honors in the Wakefield Wooden Bat Tournament.

The local squad fell to Lennox, S.D. in Sunday’s championship game.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Hartington had a successful weekend, as they beat Wakefield Friday, Beresford, S.D. on Saturday, and Wayne on Sunday.

The Juniors had close games all weekend leading up to the 6-1 championship game loss.

Hartington struggled after giving up the lead early. Giving up two runs in the first, Hartington scored one themselves, but they were held scoreless the rest of the game, as Lennox scored four runs in the fifth inning.

