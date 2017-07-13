WAKEFIELD — Hartington advanced to the final day of District baseball competition, after Monday’s walkoff win against Pender.

Winning 5-4, Hartington will now face Ponca for the second time this tournament. The winner of that game will then play Pender again for a state tournament berth.

Dain Whitmire hit a walk-off single up the third base side that scored Sam Feilmeier from third to give Hartington the dramatic 5-4 win at Paul Eaton Field.

Hartington had started the game scoring four runs in the first inning, but then they allowed Pender to slowly tie the score up heading into the final inning.

Riley Arens is the only Hartington player with multiple RBIs, as he hit a ground ball back up the middle in the first inning that brought in two runs on an error.

