CREIGHTON — There has been no shortage of drama with this year’s Hartington American Legion Seniors.

For the second time in three nights, the Hartington Seniors won in extra innings Sunday.

Hartington scored eight runs in the first frame, but then had to hang on as Crofton clawed back to force extra innings before Hartington won 11-10.

Tied at nine each in the top of the eighth inning, Crofton quickly put the pressure on Hartington as Grant Wragge and Tanner Crosley reached base on an error to start the frame.

Noah McFarland followed that up by placing a perfect bunt down the third base line for a single to load the bases. Jalen Wieseler then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Wragge, but Crosley was caught rounding second for the second out of the frame. Casey Lammers then finished the inning on the next pitch when he caught McFarland trying to steal second base.

