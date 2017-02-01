Wynot — Cortney Arkfeld’s aggressive play has been turning heads for four years on the basketball court.

Her strong work ethic is turning pages in the Wynot school record book.

Arkfeld recently reached the 1,000-point plateau, joining an elite list of Wynot athletes.

In a recent game against Parker, S.D., Arkfeld needed just 11 points to surpass the milestone, but neither her nor her coach knew.

“[Coach Wieseler] told me actually the next week that I got it,” said Arkfeld. “It was on a 3-pointer. We were down and trying to score real fast at the end, but we lost.”

Coach Wieseler said neither of them knew going into the game because of how team-oriented their philosophy is.

Wieseler and the Lady Blue Devils have put together a fantastic dynasty of teamwork that has led to many state championship appearances and titles over the past decade.

Every team member buys into the one team mentality, yet still there have now been four players coached under Wieseler that have gone above and beyond to score 1,000 points or more.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.