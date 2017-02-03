Norfolk — The Hartington Tro/Cat high school lady bowlers made it to State for the second year in a row

Competition was stiff at Kings Lane in Norfolk Saturday, against five C-2 District teams, with the top four spots qualifying for State.

The format was “total pin” count of four individual games, plus five Baker format games.

The lady bowlers squeaked out a fourth place finish, narrowly beating Wisner-Pilger by 39 pins. The team was sitting in fifth place , down 111 pins, after the individual games but came back in the Baker’s format to secure the fourth place finish. The Baker games have always been their strong point.

Team bowlers were led by three senior return letterman with high games: Allison Loecker and Maggie Wiebelhaus, 133,142; and Hannah Rembert, 145,134, plus picking up the 4-7-10 split.

