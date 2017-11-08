LINCOLN — On Saturday, Nov. 11, the best girls’ high school volleyball teams in the state will battle for championship trophies in six different classes in competitions broadcast live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The “NSAA State Girls High School Volleyball Championships” will begin at 9 a.m. with the Class D2 finals. The day-long coverage continues with the Class D1 championship game at 11 a.m. and the Class C2 title game at 1 p.m.

The match-ups continue at 3 p.m. with the championship game for Class C1, followed at 5 p.m. by the Class B final. The Class A championship game concludes the day’s action.