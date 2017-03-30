NORFOLK — Another Hartington Coach will be at the helm when the Northeast Nebraska Football Classic is played this June.

The rosters have been announced for the Northeast Nebraska Football Classic game this spring, and Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau will have the chance to coach four Trojans one last time.

Cattau will be the head coach of the Red Team, which will consist of players from northern teams, including eight-man teams like Wausa and Wynot.

These teams that consist entirely of seniors will be the last time someone like Easton Joachimsen will get to put on the Trojan helmet.

“It’s great that I get to play for coach one last time,” Joachimsen said. “Hopefully I can go out, make a few plays, and maybe even get noticed so I can play again somewhere in the fall.”

Joachimsen will be joined by teammates Stephen Hillis, Sean Kathol, and Tanner Keiser.

