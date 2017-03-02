WAUSA — Cedar Catholic got hot at the right time.

The Trojans were on fire Thursday, racing out to a 9-0 lead in the Sub-District title game, then stretching that lead to 28-7 to close out the first quarter.

The Trojans stayed hot in the second frame, as well, extending their lead to a 53-22 halftime advantage.

Two Trojan seniors led the charge as Cedar Catholic tore past LCC in a 76-53 Sub-District title win.

Stephen Hillis scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, while Sean Kathol had 19 with 13 boards in a dominating win.

Thursday’s contest was the third meeting of the year between the two squads and most observers felt it would be a close contest,

The Trojans came out hungry though, and when Kathol made a layup before the buzzer at halftime, he and the rest of the team went into the locker room exhilarated at what they had set.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.