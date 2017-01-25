HARTINGTON -— The HNS boys notch their sixth win of the season against Bloomfield, winning 54-45 with only seven players suited up. A strong start in the first quarter gave the Wildcats an early lead that they never gave up.

With Meisenheimer out with the flu, and Shaye Morten and Deninger out injured, that left just Brandon Gottsche and Lincoln McPhillips to help out off the bench.

Gottsche had a career game sinking 11 points, with eight in the first half. He made three shots from beyond the arc, and also grabbed two defensive rebounds.

He was second on the team in scoring behind Dayne Morten who dropped 13 on the night, mostly from the free throw line as he went 7-10 on the night there.

