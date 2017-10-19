HARTINGTON — Friday Oct. 20 has been circled in red for most of Nebraska’s high school sports writers.

That’s the night when Cedar Catholic travels to Ponca for a true clash of the titans.

Cedar is rated second in state Class C2 by the Omaha World Herald, while Ponca is third in that poll. The Lincoln Journal Star poll has Ponca second and Cedar third in the state.

On MaxPreps, Ponca sits at first with Cedar second in Class C2.

Both the Lincoln and Omaha papers have Centennial sitting in first.

The contest will not only determine which team will claim the District title, and earn the higher seed in post-season, it will also determine which team gets to brag about posting an undefeated regular season.

This is sure to be just one of many historic battles between the two area teams.

Their biggest battle of all came on the biggest stage of all when they met in the 2009 state championship game with Ponca pulling out a 14-13 overtime win.

“It is exciting for both teams to come into this game with the records that we have,” said Cedar head coach Chad Cattau. “We have stressed to our kids though, that it’s the team that prepares the best that is going to come out on top.”

Season stats indicate which ever team controls the ground game, should have a huge advantage in the contest.

Ponca averages over 200 yards per game on the ground.

Ponca has shown they can throw, they just often choose not to air it out. The Indians have only thrown for over 100 yards twice this season. They have ammassed 525 total yards through the air so far this season.

The Indians have carried the ball for 2,402 yards rushing. Their ability to use several different rushers has really given them a strong backfield.

“They really have great balance in their offense, and so we need to be very disciplined on defense and make sure we do things at a high level fundamentally,” said Cattau. “They are very similar to us from the standpoint that they have a variety of kids that are great athletes and can really make a lot of plays. They run the ball very efficiently and they are also able to make a lot of plays with their play action passing game. We jut need to play with a high level of discipline.”

Ponca’s run-by-committee attack is led by Dalton Tremayne. The senior has 707 yards on the season. Tremayne is accompanied in the backfield by senior quarterback Logan Kingsbury, with 347 yards on the ground, and senior running back Michael Hegge, with 490 yards rushing.

Cedar’s ground attack is also a force to be reckoned with.

The Trojans have churned out 2,563 yards on the ground. Jacob Keiser and Jackson Eickhoff lead the team with 1,115 yards and 801 yards, respectively.

The Trojans have run for over 200 yards in seven of their eight games this season.

The Trojans only got 197 yards on the ground in the season-opener.

Cedar has also ran for over 400 yards against Shelby-Rising City, Wisner-Pilger, and Stanton.