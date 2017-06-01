BRADENTON, Fla. — Hartington native Michaela Dendinger capped a trio of All-American performances at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships by winning the national championship in the shot put Saturday at the IMG Academy.

The Wayne State College junior set the tone early for the event.

On her very first throw in preliminary competition, she unleashed an all-time best mark of 54’ 9 ¼” to break the school record of 54’ ½” set by Sara Wells at the 2015 NSIC Outdoor Championships (5/9/15).

Other throws for the 2013 Hartington High School graduate in the prelims included 52’ 5 ¼” and 50’ 7 ½”.

In the finals, she recorded throws of 54’ 7 ½”, 49’ 9” and 53’ 5 ½” to maintain her advantage of 1 foot and 9 inches over second place Mel Herl of Chadron State.

Dendinger posted four of the top five throws in the shot put at nationals and was the only athlete to record a mark of over 53 feet in the competition.

Dendinger becomes the first ever three-time individual NCAA Division II All-American in WSC outdoor track and field history after placing second Thursday in the hammer throw (206’ 1”) sixth place in the discus on Friday to go with Saturday’s national championship first place finish in the shot put.

It’s the second time Dendinger has collected All-American honors in the shot put after placing seventh (49’ 5 ¾”) at the 2015 national meet.