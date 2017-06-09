HARTINGTON — You hear coaches say it all the time.

Championships are won in the offseason.

Cedar Catholic is counting on just that as they are doubling down on their summer workout program from last year.

Mark Roozen, commonly known as Coach Rozy to the students, ran a two-day-a-week workout program last summer at Cedar and is running a four-day-a-week program this summer.

“We (started) the week right after Memorial Day and it will run for 10 weeks,” said Coach Rozy. “We do two different things, so for the upper level we do a four-day-a-week program that includes the total strength, conditioning, performance, and speed. Then we also do a Tuesday and Thursday that kids can do that is speed agility and conditioning.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.