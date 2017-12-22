ELGIN — The Trojan wrestling team continues its upward trend, as Ethan Koch and Turner Korth both placed third in their respective weight classes. As a team, Cedar Catholic finished with 48 points, good for 14th in the Elgin/Pope John Tourney.

Both Korth and Koch lost in the semifinals.

Korth wrestles at 152 pounds, and after receiving a first round bye, the junior won by decision over Trace Ebert of North Central, 9-3. In the semifinals, Austin Smith pinned Korth in the first 45 seconds to win the match. Korth then faced Payten Bottorf of Twin Loup in the Consolation Semifinals. The Cedar wrestler won by pinning Bottorf one minute and 42 seconds into the match. In the third place match, Korth defeated Trace Ebert of North Central by forfeit due to Ebert having already wrestled his maximum five matches for the day. Korth had previously beaten Ebert in his first match of the day.

Koch took a very similar path as Korth through the 160 pound weight class. Koch also received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinal, Koch won by sudden victory – 1 over Jayden Schroder of Twin River. In sudden victory – 1 the two wrestlers are in overtime and whoever scores the first point wins the match. Koch advanced to face Brady Oliver of Pender in the Semifinals, but lost by major decision, 11-3. Koch bounced back in the Consolation Semifinal to win by decision over Jason Burch of Weeping Water, 7-2. In the third place match, Koch pinned Schroder of Twin River, the same wrestler he defeated by sudden victory – 1 in the Quarterfinals.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.