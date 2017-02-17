BENNINGTON — Cedar Catholic wrestlers came close to qualifying for state, but fell just short at Saturday’s Districts.

Ethan Koch and Eric Hoesing both made it to the heart-break round, but both were pinned to end their seasons just short of Omaha.

This now marks the end of an interesting season for Cedar.

“The weekend went good,” said Cedar coach Justin Bartling. “We wrestled against great competition and wrestled well. Ethan [Koch] and Eric [Hoesing] just came up one win short of qualifying.”

Koch went 3-2 on the day, as did Hoesing, but those final matches proved too much. Koch finished the season with a 27-15 record, as he started at 160, but finished the season wrestling at 152.

Hoesing finishes the season setting the record for most wins by a freshman at 18. Hoesing also became the first freshman to win a conference title at his weight class.

