OAKLAND — Cedar Catholic wrestlers Ethan Koch and Eric Hoesing both came away with wins at Saturday’s Oakland-Craig Invitational.

Cedar Catholic finished in 15th place in the always-tough tourney.

Koch bounced back from last week when he needed to medically forfeit three matches due to a rib injury. He wrestled in all four of his matches, winning by forfeit over Francisco Tamayo of West Point-Beemer and by pinning Owen Snipes of Conestoga.

In Koch’s two losses he faced Levi Kult of Yutan, who currently boasts a record of 30-5, and Schadrick Westerman of North Bend, who is 26-10. Ethan Koch is now 20-11 this year.

Eric Hoesing received a first-round bye, but was pinned the next round by Layne Heese of Pender, who currently holds a 32-6 record. He won his next match over Alex Wagner of Logan View in an 11-5 decision. Hoesing ended his day losing a 2-0 decision against Micheal Jensen of Winside.

