LINCOLN — Cedar Catholic was just named the seventh seed in the Class C2 State Playoffs. The Trojans will host Central City at Russ Hochstein Field Friday night. Two other District teams also made the playoffs. Ponca is the top seed and Battle Creek is seeded ninth.

If Cedar wins the first-round game, the Trojans would most likely travel to Centennial for the second round.

The Class D state playoff brackets have not yet been posted.