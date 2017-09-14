HARTINGTON – Sitting at 3-0, Cedar Catholic has momentum heading into their week four matchup against Wisner-Pilger, and it doesn’t look like they are slowing down. Beating Twin River 61-6 last week, the Trojans showed that they can score at will and can command a game with the defense.

Coach Chad Cattau says that this will be a new defensive challenge though.

“Wisner runs a variety of formations and gives some different looks from each formation,” said Cattau. “We need to make sure we are communicating each play so everyone knows their assignment. They have some very good skill players that have shown some pretty good speed, so we need to make sure we are taking good angles and making open field tackles.”

Cedar’s defense has been impressive so far, but coming into the season the secondary was the big question for the Trojans, and they haven’t been tested too hard yet.

“I knew going into the season that our front seven on the defense would be pretty decent, but our defensive backfield was pretty unproven because we lacked a lot of experience,” said Cattau. “At this point, I believe they have performed much better than I expected of them. They have really improved on their communication and that has been very important. We do need to do a better job of tacking in space, so that is something we will continue to work on, but they show a lot of signs of being very good.”

Wisner-Pilger may have some great speed, but their offense has struggled to score the ball so far this season. In fact, in three games played so far the team has only scored a total of six points. Those six points were scored against Stanton late in the game.

It seems like Cedar Catholic’s explosive offense will be able to continue its dominating running game.

Jacob Keiser and Jackson Eickhoff have proven so far that they cannot be stopped, only contained, and even that is a difficult task.

Keiser currently leads all of Cedar County in rushing yards, and Jackson Eickhoff is in third.

Cedar Catholic travels to Wisner-Pilger on Friday.