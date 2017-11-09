LINCOLN — The shoe is on the other foot this year.

Last season, the Lady Trojans earned the eighth seed at the State Tournament and had to face top seed Diller-Odell in the first round.

This year Cedar is the top seed and will face eighth seed Southern Valley.

The Lady Eagles are 26-5 on the season and are in the midst of a 12-match winning streak. The last loss Southern Valley had was to the hands of Minden. Other losses include a 3-1 loss to Cambridge, a 2-0 loss to Centura, a 2-0 loss to Gibbon, and a 2-0 loss to Hershey.

One of those losses came against Centura, another team that made the State Tournament. Centura holds the three seed and faces Superior in the first round.

Cedar and Southern Valley have not faced any common foes this year, which should lead to an interesting first match.

The Lady Eagles have lost 25 sets to Cedar’s six on the season. Cedar has also won 82 sets to Southern Valley’s 66.

If Cedar Catholic wins in the first round, that may pit the Lady Trojans against last year’s state champs — Stanton. The Lady Mustangs face Archbishop Bergan in the first round, and the winner faces the winner of Cedar -Southern Valley.

Cedar has faced Stanton once this season. The Lady Trojans beat Stanton in the championship game of the Stanton Invite. Cedar won 2-1 at Stanton back on Sept. 16.

This would be an interesting rematch in the semifinals of the State Tournament, not just because the Mustangs won last year’s title and were the state runner-up the year before, but because Cedar Coach Denae Buss used to coach at Stanton.

Now the coach of Cedar Catholic, Buss recognized the possibility of facing Stanton again after winning the conference tournament. Stanton and Cedar have faced 11 of the same opponents. Cedar beat all 11 opponents, and Stanton only lost to Columbus Scotus at the Scotus Invite on Sept. 2.

If Cedar were to win and face Archbishop Bergan, it would be the first time the two faced this season.

The Lady Knights are 25-9 on the season, and beat Sandy Creek in the District Finals to advance to State. Bergan did go through a three match losing streak late in October, losing to both Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran on Oct. 21, and losing to Concordia three days later.

Cedar Catholic comes in with a 32-0 record.

All eight teams have made this tournament for a reason though, and have had rather successful seasons.

Don’t expect any team to have an easy trail to the championship game on Saturday.