HUMPHREY — Cedar Catholic showed Thursday they were deseving of their high pre-season state ranking.

The Lady Trojans entered the 2017 campaign rated second in the state in the Omaha World Herald poll and third in the Lincoln Journal Star poll.

Coach Denae Becker’s team earned a 25-13, 25-13 win over host Humphrey St. Francis, then followed that up with a 25-19, 25-18 win over Battle Creek.

The Bravettes started the 2017 just outside of the Top 10 rankings.

Cedar was never threatened by the home team, leading comfortably the entire match.

