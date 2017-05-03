HARTINGTON — The Trojans golf team was not hot enough on a cold Thursday, as they fell three strokes shy of winning the Hartington Invitational. Matthew Schaefer shot the low round on the day with a one-under 71, despite temperatures in the 40s and a cold cross wind.

The Hartington Invite had already been postponed once due to cold weather and rain, and on Thursday it was postponed an hour because of worry of frost on the course. Once the boys got started, you could see that the weather was going to make it a long day for all competitors.

“It was a tough day to score simply because of the cold weather, but I felt

like our kids did a good job of not allowing the weather to affect us,” said Trojan head coach Mike Johnson. “Matthew Schaefer had a very solid day for us. He played very solid golf all day long, and to shoot what he did in the weather he played in is quite an accomplishment.”

Some golfers, like Kelby Schommer, were confident enough to wear shorts despite the cold.

