HARTINGTON — After holding Wisner-Pilger to just one yard of offense, Cedar is ready to look ahead to it’s next challenge. Battle Creek.

At 3-1, Battle creek has been impressive so far, only losing by a field goal in overtime in their only loss of the season so far. With this being the first district matchup of the season for the Trojans, expect to see some more competitive football on Friday night.

“It is going to be a great battle between two very good teams,” said Cedar head coach Chad Cattau. “Whichever team plays better fundamentally and takes care of the ball is going to be the team that comes out on top. They have a couple of very big play kids on their team so we must limit what they are able to do.”

Last year, this matchup displayed a defensive showdown, with Big Red grabbing the win 12-7. Cattau said he wouldn’t be surprised if the game goes similarly this year.

“I am assuming it will be low scoring again. Both teams defenses have been good up to this point. The offensive and defensive lines are very equal in ability so it will be a matter of trying to find a couple plays that we can have success with.”

On defense, the Trojans will need to keep track of quarterback Ty Heimes, running back Weston Johnson, and wideout Stone Kraft. Kraft has all three of the teams receiving touchdowns, and is by far the favorite target of Heimes. Kraft is the only player with over 100 receiving yards on the team with 220 of the 388 total receiving yards by the team on the season.

Weston Johnson has been dynamic in the backfield, being the primary source of offensive production for the Braves. Boasting 451 yards and six touchdowns, Johnson has a clear majority of the touches for the team.

“We will need to do a great job of tackling and disturbing their offense if we are going to contain these guys,” said Cattau. “They are all excellent players that can beat you in a lot of ways so it’s important that we all do our jobs each snap of the game. All three of them have very good speed and they can make people miss in the open field so tackling in space 3 will be critical for us.”

On offense, Cedar will need to find production where they have gotten it most of the season. Jacob Keiser and Jackson Eickhoff will have a big test on them this week to see if the dynamic duo can continue their combined success from the backfield.

The Trojans take on the Braves at Russ Hochstein Field Friday at 7 p.m.