SHELBY — Jacob Keiser could not be stopped Friday night.

Cedar Catholic’s sophomore sensation scored five touchdowns, helping the Trojans top Shelby-Rising City 37-14.

The win moved Cedar to 2-0 on the year. The Trojans also moved up in all three state-wide polls after the win.

The Omaha World Herald now has Cedar rated third in the state. The Trojans are seventh in the Lincoln Journal Star poll and eighth in the Huskerland Prep poll. See page 10 for more on the polls.

Cedar’s ground attack was almost unstoppable as Keiser churned out 323 yards on 24 carries.

Keiser continues his hot start to the season. The sophomore had two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first game of the season, and he continued that with another offensive outburst.

Jackson Eickhoff also had a busy day on the ground, as he carried the ball 22 times for 133 yards.

Eickhoff and Keiser are proving to be a dynamic duo in the backfield that can cause havoc for defenders.

The rest of the Trojans stayed strong, as the defense was able to hold Shelby-Rising City to less than 100 yards on the ground.

While SRC’s quarterback Jett Pinneo did throw for 223 yards, he only connected for one touchdown on the day. The Trojans had two interceptions against Pinneo as both Riley Arens and Josh Pinkelman picked him off.

Overall it was a tough night in the air for the Trojans, though, as Dain Whitmire went 5-14 for -5 yards and an interception.

It was a slow start for both teams, as neither scored in the first quarter. Cedar took quick advantage in the second, as they completed a drive for the first score of the game. Not long after Keiser broke for a 64-yard touchdown. SRC did score before halftime to make the score 14-6, and that is where it stayed until the third quarter.

In the third, Quinn Paulsen drilled a 29-yard field goal attempt, but SRC came right back to score a touchdown and make it a tight three-point game. The score remained tight heading into the final quarter.

Keiser changed that.

The speedy sophomore broke another long run, this time 41 yards, in the fourth quarter to lengthen the lead. He then ran it in from 23 and 12 yards to seal the victory for Cedar.

Cedar Catholic is now 2-0 on the season. They face Twin River at home for Homecoming.

See page 12 for a preview of that contest.

Cedar Catholic 0 14 3 20—37

Shelby-RC 0 6 8 0—14

Team Stats CC SRC

Total Off. 466 323

Passing -5 223

Rushing 471 100

Penalty-Yds 13-125 7-60

1st Downs 16 18

PASSING

Cedar Catholic – Dain Whitmire 5-14- -5 1 INT. Shelby-Rising City – Jett Pinneo 23-45-223 1 TD 2 INT.

RUSHING

Cedar Catholic – Jacob Keiser 23-323-5; Jackson Eickhoff 21-133; Austin Arens 3-11; Eric Hoesing 3-5; Dain Whitmire 3- -1. Shelby-Rising City – Lincoln Schoenrock 19-110-1; Max Hoatson 2-1; Mason Schleis 1- -2; Jett Pinneo 10- -9.

RECEIVING

Cedar Catholic – Riley Arens 4-8; Matthew Schaefer 1- -13. Shelby-Rising City – Grant Lindsley 4-91; Max Hoatson 6-54-1; Mason Schleis 9-46; Wyatt Whitmore 3-29; Lincoln Schoenrock 1-3.

TACKLES

Cedar Catholic – Jason Becker 7; Josh Pinkelman 6.5; Matthew Becker 5.5; Jackson Eickhoff 5; Ian Rohan 4; Jacob Haahr 4; Keyan Joachimsen 4; Riley Arens 4; Austin Arens 3.5; Eric Hoesing 3; Isaac Creamer 3; Jacob Keiser 2; Quinn Paulsen 1; Kaden Lammers 1. Shelby-Rising City – Brenden Johnston 20.5; Antonio Lopez 5; Mason Schleis 5; Nick Vavricek 3.5; Max Hoatson 3; Wyatt Whitmore 3; Quin Micek 3; Jett Pinneo 2; Lincoln Schoenrock 2; Grant Lindsley 2; Andric Garcia 2; Curtis Micek 1.