HARTINGTON – The NSAA has released volleyball subdistrict brackets on Thursday.

In Subdistrict C2-3, Cedar Catholic will be the top seed. The Lady Trojans boast a 28-0 record this season, and play Battle Creek in the Mid-State Conference Championship on Thursday night. Cedar will face the winner of four seed Crofton and five seed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Hartington-Newcastle holds the three seed, and will face Ponca in subdistricts. HNS is 23-5 and Ponca is 27-4 on the season. The two teams have only faced off once this season, with the Lady Wildcats losing in a two set sweep, 23-25 and 25-27.

The winners of Crofton and LCC will face Cedar Catholic in the last game of the Monday night match ups at Wayne High School. Crofton and LCC play at 4:30. Hartington-Newcastle and Ponca follow with a six o’clock game on Monday night, and Cedar plays the winner of Crofton and LCC at 7:30 on Monday. The winner of the Cedar and HNS games will play on Tuesday night at seven PM.

Check the full bracket at the link below:

NSAA Subdistrict C2-3 Bracket