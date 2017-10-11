HARTINGTON — The Cedar Catholic Trojans want to move into rare territory this week.

If the Trojans are able to go on the road and defeat Stanton this week, it will mark the team’s first 8-0 start in 25 years.

The last time Cedar Catholic started at 8-0, the team was coached by Mike Scanlon and led by All State quarterback Jaime Jones, and All State receivers Aaron Frank and Paul Howey.

The only other 8-0 start in school history was back in 1975 when Cedar ran through the regular season undefeated before falling to Lincoln Pius 35-0 in the first round of the Class B playoffs.

On Friday, the 7-0 Trojans take on a 2-5 Mustangs team that is 0-3 within the division.

Even though the Mustangs are only 2-5 and 0-3 in the District, their offense still is rather potent with 1000 yards on the ground and 684 through the air.

It is a ground team by committee, as there is no clear top back. Sophomore Gauge Erickson has the most yards on the team, but no touchdowns. Freshman Sutton Pohlman has the most touchdowns, four, on the team, but only 19 carries for 85 yards.

Cedar Catholic cannot look past the Mustangs, Coach Chad Cattau said.

“The biggest thing for us is that we need to make sure that all 11 guys are doing their job on each play,” said Cedar head coach Chad Cattau. “With a team that has balance like they do, it’s important that we all do what we are supposed to on each play. Teams will run into trouble when they have guys that try to do too much, and then they put themselves into a bad position and that’s when the opponents take advantage.”

The Trojans need to ensure they focus on the matchup against the Mustangs this week though, and don’t look ahead.

“We will continue to tell our kids that we need to focus on our own team’s improvement each day as we prepare to our game this week,” said Cattau. “We will not be talking about Ponca at all. All of our focus will be on this week’s game each day. I believe our kids have been very good at maintaining their focus on the game at hand each week.”

Ponca is the last regular season game for Cedar Catholic. Both the Trojans and Indians are top-ranked teams in Class C-2.

First the Trojans need to go through Stanton, though.

The Trojans travel to Stanton on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.