LINCOLN — With a win over Stanton in the State Semifinals, Cedar Catholic advanced to the State Championship for the second time in five years. With the win, Cedar advanced to 34-0 and defeated last year’s state champion.

The Lady Trojans were led by Brianna Miller at the net. Miller had an explosive 10 kills and four blocks.

Miller is part of the dangerous arsenal that is the Cedar front line.

One night it is Maddie Wieseler, another it is Miller, the next it is Anna Reifenrath or Jada Cattau, and Abby Hochstein and Mallorie Steffen also contribute greatly. It often leads to some open lanes and to out of position opposition.

Wieseler tied Miller with four blocks on the day. Cattau was right behind with three, Mallorie Steffen had two, and Hochstein and Reifenrath both had one.

